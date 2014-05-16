NEW DELHI: At 89, veteran Congress leader N D Tiwari has married Ujjwala Sharma, mother of his biological son Rohit Shekhar with whom he was involved in a six-year-old legal battle.

The wedding was held at his official residence in Mall Avenue in Lucknow in the presence of members from both families. Shekhar, 32, had taken the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister to court after he had refused to acknowledge their biological relationship.

A few days ago, 62-year-old Ujjwala had filed a police complaint against the Congress leader’s officer on special duty Bhawani Bhatt for not allowing her to enter Tiwari’s house in Lucknow. She sat on a dharna to get access to the house.

For the wedding, Tiwari was dressed in traditional attire while Ujjwala wore a bright-coloured saree and odhni (dupatta) gifted by Tiwari’s family. “I am happy that a social sanctity has been given to this relationship,” Ujjwala said after the wedding. She said their son Rohit also wanted the wedding to happen. Tiwari’s office on Thursday said the legal process, including registration of the marriage, would be completed after a formal announcement of the wedding.

Ujjwala was locked in a legal battle with Tiwari over accepting Rohit Shekhar as his son. The two sides settled the matter out of the court after a DNA test ordered by the Delhi High Court proved that Rohit was Tiwari’s biological son. The court on April 24 declared Rohit as Tiwari’s son. Social media and political circles on Thursday were abuzz with jokes on the couple’s “honeymoon”.