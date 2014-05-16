Maoist Ultra Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh

PTI By

RAJNANDGAON: A Maoist ultra was today killed and another injured in an encounter with police in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh today.



The slain Maoist was identified as 'commander' Pankaj while his injured associate was identified as one Pratap. Both hail from the neighbouring Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.



The encounter between the ultras and a joint team of police and Special Task Force personnel took place in Gotiya village in the Aundhi police station area, police said.



Police found Pankaj's body and the injured Pratap after the ultras had fled the area following the armed skirmish.