Rave Parties Wrecking Goa Biodiversity: Official

Rave parties organised on an island off Palolem, a popular beach in south Goa, are wrecking the biodiversity of the rich tropical landmass with reports of uncontrolled felling of trees, an official said Thursday.

PANAJI: Rave parties organised on an island off Palolem, a popular beach in south Goa, are wrecking the biodiversity of the rich tropical landmass with reports of uncontrolled felling of trees, an official said Thursday.

"We are receiving complaints about trees being felled at the island off Palolem beach by rave party organisers, who are now having them (parties) on the island too," Nitin Sawant, member secretary of Goa's Biodiversity Board, said at an official function here.

Located about 80 km from Panaji, Conco island or Monkey island, is a thickly forested landmass off Palolem with a small stretch of beach. While the beach itself was part of the landscape in the Hollywood blockbuster film 'Bourne Supremacy', where Matt Damon jogs along the sand, the island was popular amongst locals for day picnics.

The island is rich in flora and fauna and has emerged as a popular haunt for ravers, who find it easier to dodge the police and organise gigs here.

Goa is one of the most popular rave party destinations in India. The state attracts nearly three million tourists annually.

