NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Yogendra Yadav was today granted bail by a Delhi court, a day after he was arrested for violating prohibitory orders imposed around Tihar Jail protesting Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.



Metropolitan Magistrate Ekta Gauba gave the relief to Yadav after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 5,000.



Yadav was arrested yesterday for violating the prohibitory order while AAP supporters were protesting the arrest of Kejriwal who had refused to furnish bail bond in the court which had granted him bail in a defamation case filed against him by BJP leader Nitin Gadkari.



Yadav was produced before the court which rejected the plea to release him on an undertaking that he will appear before it whenever required.



Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for Yadav, said the AAP leader should be granted bail on an undertaking and he will not furnish any bail bond.



During the proceeding, the Delhi Police told the court that they were ready to release Yadav last night itself as the offence was bailable but he expressed his inability to furnish the surety. Yadav, however, was ready to give personal bond, police said.



59 protesters, including Yadav, Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla, were held by the police for violating prohibitory orders. Later, Birla was allowed to walk free after mid night while Sisodia was arrested and released on furnishing the bail bond.