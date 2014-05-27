KANPUR: The non-inclusion of senior BJP leader and Kanpur MP Murli Manohar Joshi in Narendra Modi's Cabinet has left party leaders and workers here disappointed.

"We are disappointed that Murli Manohar Joshi did not get a Cabinet berth. He is such a senior leader, he should have got at least one ministry," said BJP legislator Salil Bishnoi.

"However, despite not getting a Cabinet seat, Joshi is taking interest in the problems of Kanpur. When he got to know that the city faces 10-hour power cuts, he called me in the morning and told me to meet officials of the electricity department regarding the issue.

"Joshi will himself also talk to officials of the power corporation," he added.

City chief of BJP Surendra Maithani said, "We are disappointed over Joshi's non-inclusion in the Cabinet, but we are not dejected because now since there is BJP government at the Centre, no one can stop him from developing Kanpur.

"But we would have been happier if he had got a Cabinet berth," he added.

Meanwhile, national spokesperson of Vishva Hindu Prishad Prakash Sharma said, "Looking at the stature of a leader like Joshi, it seems the government will give him a big responsibility in the future."

"A Cabinet berth does not matter for a leader like him.

Now there is BJP government at the Centre so equal treatment will be meted out to everyone. So why will Kanpur not see development." he added.