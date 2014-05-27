ISLAMABAD: Jang group-owned Geo TV network has apologised to Pakistan Army, the powerful spy agency ISI and its chief for leveling allegations against them over an assassination bid on leading anchor Hamid Mir.



In a published apology yesterday in English daily 'The News' and Urdu newspaper 'Jang', the media group clarified that they were respectful of Pakistani forces and its leadership.



"We have always appreciated their sacrifices to safeguard our borders and the security of our country," the apology letter said.



"After serious retrospection, editorial debates, feedback and engagement with all parties, directly and indirectly, we have concluded that our coverage immediately after the tragic and unnerving attack on Hamid Mir on April 19 was excessive, distressful and emotional," the media group said.



It accepted that the coverage of the incident was "misleading, disproportionate and inappropriate, giving impression of a campaign," although it followed current media practices including the version of the armed forces.



The group apologised to the ISI, its chief Lt Gen Zaheerul Islam, his family, Pakistan Army and large number of television viewers for causing "deep hurt", Dawn News reported.



The Jang Group clarified that the allegations were not hurled by the institution but by Mir himself and later repeated by his brother soon after the attempt on his life in Karachi.



Mir, who works for Geo TV, had said last month that he faced threats from both non-state and state actors including the ISI.



Following the attack on Mir, Jang group said, "We also want to bring it on the record that the ISI has been continuously and strongly complaining to our senior editors against some of our senior journalists, particularly against Hamid Mir. We will prove this and many other things at the proper time."