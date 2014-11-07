AHMEDABAD: Tribal BJP MLA from Mangrol and Gujarat cabinet minister Ganpat Vasava is all set to become the next Assembly Speaker, after the Congress also extended its support to him.

Currently, Vasava (43) holds portfolios of Forest and Environment, Tribal Development as well as Legislative and Parliamentary affairs in the Gujarat government.

This would be Vasava's second term as Gujarat Assembly Speaker, since he was elected as Speaker in February 2011 after the death of then speaker Ashok Bhatt in 2010. In 2012, Vaju Vala was elected Gujarat Assembly Speaker, while Vasava was made cabinet minister.

Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Anandi Patel and other leaders and ministers, Vasava filed his nomination for the post of Gujarat Assembly Speaker today.

Since no one else filed papers, Vasava is all set to be elected unanimously during the forthcoming two-day Assembly session, beginning from November 10.

"Today was the last day to file nominations for the post of Speaker... It is expected that he will be unanimously elected on the first day of the session," Gujarat Assembly Secretary D M Patel, who accepted Vasava's nomination said here today.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Gujarat Assembly Shankersinh Vaghela has declared the Congress party's support to BJP-nominated Vasava for the post of Speaker.

“The post of a speaker is a dignified position, which should be beyond party politics. Thus, I have also submitted a proposal extending Congress' support to him. We expect him to be elected unanimously during the forthcoming session," Vaghela, who was also present when Vasava filed his papers, said.