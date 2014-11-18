CHANDIGARH: Haryana Government today gave a 30-minute ultimatum to vacate the Satlok Ashram of 'godman' Rampal at Barwala in Hissar district.

"The ultimatum has been given this evening and all followers are expected to be out by around 5 PM," an official spokesman said here.

Around 100 persons, including 40 policemen (two of them women), 58 followers and two mediapersons were admitted to various hospitals at Hissar, Barwala, Agroha and Uklana after they suffered injuries in clashes.