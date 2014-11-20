NEW DELHI: A proposal for amendments to the Land Acquisition Act is among the slew of Bills and amendments that the Centre plans to bring in during the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament to boost investor sentiment.

Law Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday that the government will certainly push for the Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, but ruled out the Ordinance route for effecting the proposed changes.

Apparently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is opposed to the idea of bringing in an ordinance, which could be exploited by the Congress-led Opposition to portray the government as anti-people.

“There is a proposal. The call has to be taken by the ministry concerned(Rural Development),” he said, without elaborating on the proposed changes.

Last week, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the government will amend the “tough” land acquisition law, even if the Opposition does not offer its support, as it looks to restore confidence in the economy. “Some changes may be necessary (to the Land Acquisition Act). We will first try to reach a consensus and if that is not possible we will go ahead and take the decision,” he had told India Global Forum meeting here.

The Land Acquisition Bill, passed during the erstwhile UPA Government’s tenure with the support of the then Opposition BJP, seeks to ensure a fair compensation for farmland being taken over for industrial projects. But, the law has made land acquisition very difficult, affecting the speedy implementation of projects.

The states too have come out openly against the law, saying it had hurt the process of acquiring land for infrastructure projects. Jaitley had said that the “obstacles” to the land laws would have to be first removed in order to implement the concept of smart cities in India.

The Rural Development Ministry has already suggested a number of amendments to the Land Acquisition Act that will water down provisions such as mandatory consent of at least 70 per cent locals for acquiring land for PPP projects, and 80 per cent for private projects.

The government is reaching out to the Opposition to push through amendments to the Land Act. It is also keen to avoid any negative political fallout owing to the amendments. The Winter session of Parliament gets under way on November 24 and the government is planning to bring in amendments to several Acts.