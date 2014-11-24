SRI NAGAR: Two days before the first phase of polling in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army on Sunday foiled the militants’ attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition in the Valley, to create disturbance during the polling, by recovering large cache of ammunition, including 18 assaulted AK rifles along the Line of Control (LoC).

“On specific information, the Army men, deployed along the LoC in Keran sector in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, foiled attempt of militants to smuggle a large cache of arms and ammunition in the Valley,” Army spokesman in Srinagar, Lt Col N N Joshi said.

He also said a huge haul of weapons, including 18 AK-47 rifles and five pistols were recovered during the combing operation in the area.

Joshi added that the timely recovery of the weapons has prevented them from falling in the hands of militants operating in the Valley.

“A potential threat to disrupt election-related activities has thus been prevented,” he said, adding that the combing operation in the area was going on.

It is the biggest arms haul in the Valley in recent times.

The first of the five-phase polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on Tuesday (November 25). The polling will be held for 15 Assembly seats, including five constituencies in the Valley.

Joshi said security forces also busted a militant hide-out in a cave in Hajibal forest area of Baramulla district.

“A sniper rifle, 2 pistols, 2 UBGL, 23 UBGL Grenades, 18 Hand Grenades, 6 RPGs, 2 mortar bombs and belted ammunition were recovered from the cave. The hideout seems to have been used by transient militants as a safe hiding place and the destruction of same will further enhance safe environs on fringe areas of Baramulla town. It is a major setback to the terrorists operating there,” he said.