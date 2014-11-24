MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and veteran Congressman A R Antulay has been admitted to the Breach Candy hospital for a kidney failure.

"He was admitted last month. He is in a serious condition and not in conscious state," a family source said.

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and AICC general secretary Mohan Prakash visited the 85-years-old Antulay, who was also a union minister in UPA-I.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was in Mumbai to attend the funeral of senior party leader Murli Deora, was scheduled to visit the Breach Candy hospital and inquire about his health.

However, due to a change in her schedule, she asked Patel and Mohan Prakash to call on the ailing leader, said state Congress leader Sanjay Dutt.