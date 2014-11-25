SRINAGAR: On December 6, the 22nd anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kashmir and address two election rallies, one in Srinagar and other in South Kashmir.

"PM Modi will visit Kashmir on December 6 to address election rallies. He will address two election rallies, one in summer capital Srinagar and another in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district,” BJP’s state vice president and incharge Kashmir, Ramesh Arora told media today.

He, however, did not disclose the venue in Srinagar, where PM will address the election rally but said they have applied for permission from authorities for two venues.

Sources in BJP said the venue for PM’s Srinagar rally has almost been finalized. “In all possibility, PM will address the election rally in Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar where main functions of Independence Day and Republic Day are held”.

Modi will campaign for party candidates, whose fate will be sealed in the 4 phase of polling on December 14.

J&K BJP leaders said through the Srinagar rally, party will display its show of strength.

“The party workers from across the Valley are expected to attend the rally and we are expecting a grand rally,” they said.

However, BJP leaders of Valley opined that PM should have visited Valley on any date other than December 6, when Babri Masjid was demolished.

“Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region and people still remember Babri Masjid demolition,” they said.

The elections for eight seats in Srinagar and most of constituencies in South Kashmir will be held in fourth phase on December 14.

Arora said PM will also address election rallies in Jammu and Udhampur districts. “The dates and venues are being finalized”.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who has already campaigned in Leh, will be addressing election rallies in Uri, Pahalgam and Karnah in Valley on November 28.