ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif Thursday said that his country wants a meaningful dialogue with India on all issues, media reported.

Sharif said during an in-flight press briefing late night on his return from the 18th Saarc Summit in Nepal that Pakistan wants to discuss all issues including Kashmir with India through a proper dialogue, Dawn online reported.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands with his Pakistani counterpart Sharif, laughed and even patted him on the arm at the closing ceremony of the bloc's summit in Kathmandu Thursday.