POONCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said the massive turnout in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections had proved a decisive victory for democracy in the state.

Addressing a BJP election rally in this border town of Jammu region, Modi said the 70 percent-plus voter turnout in the first phase of elections had not only proved the victory of democracy over guns and bullets, but had also opened the eyes of the outside world that had some misgivings and had been misled about the real situation in the state.

"This election will be written as a great election in the country's electoral history because the people here have shown that democracy has won. The victory of democracy is India's greatest strength in the world," Modi said.

He sought a decisive mandate for his party in order to form a strong state government.

"I have come to Jammu and Kashmir for the first time to seek something from you. I am sure the state has given me so much love and I will get what I want from you.

"I do not want a fragmented mandate. When mandates are fragmented, you know the results. You give BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) a decisive mandate and I promise to carry out the type of inclusive development that has not happened here in 50 years," Modi said in the second of the two election rallies that he addressed in the state.

He attacked the regional National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alleging that the two parties had let loose a rein of loot and plunder in the state.

"If you want to end the tradition of father and son and father and daughter, you must vote for the BJP to unshackle yourselves from exploitation and dynastic rule," he said.

Modi said every citizen of the country wants to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but for that an environment needed to be created here which his party was committed to do.

With his Poonch rally, the prime minister ended his daylong election campaign in the state where five-phased assembly elections are taking place.

Nine assembly constituencies of the Jammu region in Reasi, Udhampur and Poonch districts vote Dec 2 while nine others vote the same day in Kulgam and Kupwara districts of the Kashmir Valley.