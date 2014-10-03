MUMBAI: Terming its former ally BJP a "renegade", the Shiv Sena on Friday renewed its attack on the party and claimed that decisions related to cultural aspects of the state can only be taken by them and not by a deserter.

"The people of Maharashtra will ensure that the Shiv Sena comes to power. Decisions related to the history, culture and self respect of the people of Maharashtra can be taken only by the Sena as we have earned that right. We hope that today's Shastra Puja turns out to be an inspiration for our people," the Sena said in its editorial mouthpiece 'Saamna.'

Shastra Puja is held on the ninth day of the Navratri festival, celebrated as 'Mahanavami' and 'shastra' (weapons) used by Goddess Durga are worshipped on this day.

"We have given our blood and sacrificed our lives for Maharashtra. Only we can, therefore take decisions for benefit of our people. Weapons do not look good with people who are deserters (referring to the BJP)," the Sena said.

It further added that this Dussehra will be the start of a true saffron wave in the state.