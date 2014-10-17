KOLKATA: A team of NSG Friday began disposing off a cache of bombs that were seized from a house by central investigating agencies while probing the October 2 blast in West Bengal.



The 30-odd improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were seized from the house of one the suspects in the blast that took place in Khagragarh in Burdwan killing two suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen militants and injuring another.



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the National Security Guard (NSG) experts began detonated the homemade bombs at the Damodar river bank after gathering forensic evidence.



The bombs were recovered by the NIA and NSG officers who have been combing the area in and around the blast site as well as a Madarsa in Simulia where the suspected militants are said have been trained.



Besides arresting six people, including two women from the state, the investigating agencies have interrogated several people in this connection.



The Special Branch of Assam Police had arrested six youths from Barpeta district for alleged involvement in the blast.

