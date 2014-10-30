NEW DELHI: Maharashtra chief minister- designate Devendra Fadnavis today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah ahead of his taking over the top post in the state tomorrow.

The leader of the Maharashtra BJP Legislature Party flew in to the national capital from Mumbai to thank the party's top leadership for reposing faith in him to steer the new state government.

Fadnavis, who hails from Nagpur which is also the hometown of Gadkari, drove straight from the airport to the Union Minister's residence where he was warmly greeted. They also shared some thoughts on the future course of action in Maharashtra and spent a few hours with him. He then met Shah at his residence and later met the Prime Minister.

Fadnavis, who shares a good rapport with RSS, was on Tuesday elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party. His swearing-in ceremony will be held at a grand function in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium tomorrow.

The Prime Minister, several of his Cabinet colleagues, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, besides business leaders, actors and celebrities will attend the oath-taking ceremony.