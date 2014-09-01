TOKYO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday sought Japan's help for skill development in India.

He said India's huge young population can contribute to the global workforce requirement.

Addressing business honchos in the third day of his five day Japan visit, Modi said he wanted Japan's help in developing skill development in India.

He said Japan can "really help us with this".

Modi attracted Japanese investors to India, stating he knew the coordination that is needed between investors and government for development.



“I understand the coordination needed between government and investors,” Modi, speaking in Hindi, said at a luncheon hosted by the Keidanren or the Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee.



Stating that he had worked with Japanese businessmen when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, he said: “Japanese people who have worked in Gujarat know better than me about the Gujarat model of development.”

Special team for Japan in PMO

Modi announced the creation of a special management team exclusively for Japan in the PMO.

The Prime Minister said that a team that carries out industrial work, will "now have two people from Japan".

Those two Japanese people will "permanently sit with them...be a part of decision making".

The team will be a part of the Prime Ministers Office (PMO), said Modi.

"Just like ease of business, this initiative will be like ease for Japan."

Gujarat Model

The Prime Minister cited the example of Gujarat to woo business leaders of Japan.

Modi said that if the Gujarat experience is a parameter, then "that response, that speed", businesses will get in India.

He said Japan is known for quality, efficiency and discipline.

'Steps taken in 100 days have got results'

Narendra Modi said that the steps taken by him in the past 100 days had yielded results.

He said that the within the past 100 days, the "initiatives I have taken, the steps that I have taken...the results are clear".

Modi also said that he has made the Prime Minister Office "more efficient, more productive".