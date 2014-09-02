NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry (MHRD) under Smriti Irani has several laudable initiatives to its credit during the 100 days of Narendra Modi Government.

The HRD Ministry is all set to establish a National Academic Depository for maintaining academic awards and certificates/degrees in a central database in electronic format. This digitisation of degrees would provide online access to academic awards, check forging of mark sheets and save time by eliminating the need to physically approach educational institutions to obtain all such academic awards.

To help undergraduate students make an informed decision regarding the college they want to join, the ministry has developed a Know Your College application.

Under the Swayam initiative of the MHRD, to be launched on September 25, 2014, professors of Centrally-funded institutions (like IITs, IIMs) will offer free online courses in a variety of disciplines.

The MHRD is also working to launch the national e-library, an online portal which will democratise access to knowledge by ensuring that quality content from the Central universities is available in a digital format that can be easily accessed by students, working professionals and researchers across the country via laptops, desktops, smartphones and tablets.

The ministry also plans to make 20 classrooms in 21,000 colleges (total 4.20 lakh classrooms) Wi-Fi enabled to help students access academically relevant websites through their laptops/phones. Over 600 universities have already been connected with one Gbps bandwidth. The campuses of 140 Centrally-funded institutions under the MHRD will be made Wi-Fi enabled.

Under the Padhe Bharat Bade Bharat initiative, a sub-programme of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), a programme for reading, writing, and comprehension in language and basic numerology skills in mathematics has been implemented in 17 states and all Union Territories.