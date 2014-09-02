JAMMU: Army troops busted a terrorist hideout in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition including sniper and bolt-action rifles.



Acting on a tip-off, Rashtriya Rifles jawans launched a search operation at Bhandarkut forest areas in Kishtwar district and recovered the cache of arms and ammunition today, a defence spokesman said.



The recovery included a sniper rifle, bolt-action rifle with magazine, one telescopic sight, 17 rounds of assorted ammunition, two Chinese grenades and two radio sets, he said.