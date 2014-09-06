DUMKA: 150 students were today taken ill after consuming food in a residential school at Raneshwar block of Dumka district, the police said.

The students of Christ Raja Mission School cooked food themselves to celebrate the Teacher's Day and started vomitting soon after taking the eatables.

Father George of the school said at first six students complained nausea and then the number increased.

He said the students cooked 'puri' and 'boondi'.

The affected students, who are from nursery to class VIII, were taken to Dumka Sadar Hospital.

Dr N K Mehra and Dr B K Sinha of the hospital told reporters that the students showed symptoms of food poisoning.

They added that the students would be shifted to a nursing home due to lack of beds in the hospital.

JMM MLA and former minister Nalin Soren visited the hospital and demanded a probe into the incident.