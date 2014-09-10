JAIPUR: Accusing the previous Congress government in Rajasthan of "stalling" development works, Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje today alleged that only people linked to the party prospered during its rule and not the state or the common man.

"In the last eight-nine months, my government has worked to accelerate development in the state, which had been stalled by the former Congress government," Raje said while addressing a public rally in Nasirabad Assembly constituency of Ajmer district.

Nasirabad is one of the four Assembly constituencies where bye-elections will be held on September 13 as the respective MLAs have been elected MPs. "Congress divided people in the name of caste and community and it was the party and its people who actually benefited and prospered during its rule not the state and the common man," she said.

Raje said schemes in the state like free medicines and pension will not be closed and no employee of the state roadways will lose job.

Roadways employee unions have expressed apprehensions that the government will promote privatisation of the state roadways by setting up Rajasthan State Bus Port Services Corporation for developing and managing bus stands, the announcement for which was made in the Budget this year.

Raje said new medical colleges will be set up in Rajasthan which will address the shortage of doctors in the state.

MP Sanwarlal Jat and other leaders of the party were present in the meeting.