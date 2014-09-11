Home Nation

Kejriwal Writes to President, Seeks Fresh Polls in Delhi

Published: 11th September 2014 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2014 10:02 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Thursday asked President Pranab Mukherjee to recommend dissolution of the Delhi assembly, saying that the government could only be formed through "unconstitutional means".

In a letter written to Mukherjee, the former chief minister said: "Lt. Governor of Delhi has written to you Sep 4 recommending that the BJP be invited to form a government in Delhi. In the light of the sting operation, we would urge you to kindly recommend dissolution of the Delhi assembly and order fresh elections."

Along with the letter, Kejriwal submitted a copy of the CD showing a Bharatiya Janata Party leader offering bribe to an Aam Aadmi Party legislator to resign from the assembly.

"In our last two meetings, we had apprised you of how the BJP is trying to indulge in horse-trading to form the government in Delhi. Now concrete evidence has come to light by way of a sting operation carried out by one of our MLAs, Dinesh Mohaniya," the letter said.

Delhi has been under president's rule ever since the AAP government resigned in February.

The BJP now has 28 legislators after three got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The AAP has 27 legislators, while the Congress has eight in the 70-member Delhi assembly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp