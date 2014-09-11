Kejriwal Writes to President, Seeks Fresh Polls in Delhi

IANS By

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Thursday asked President Pranab Mukherjee to recommend dissolution of the Delhi assembly, saying that the government could only be formed through "unconstitutional means".

In a letter written to Mukherjee, the former chief minister said: "Lt. Governor of Delhi has written to you Sep 4 recommending that the BJP be invited to form a government in Delhi. In the light of the sting operation, we would urge you to kindly recommend dissolution of the Delhi assembly and order fresh elections."

Along with the letter, Kejriwal submitted a copy of the CD showing a Bharatiya Janata Party leader offering bribe to an Aam Aadmi Party legislator to resign from the assembly.

"In our last two meetings, we had apprised you of how the BJP is trying to indulge in horse-trading to form the government in Delhi. Now concrete evidence has come to light by way of a sting operation carried out by one of our MLAs, Dinesh Mohaniya," the letter said.

Delhi has been under president's rule ever since the AAP government resigned in February.

The BJP now has 28 legislators after three got elected to the Lok Sabha.

The AAP has 27 legislators, while the Congress has eight in the 70-member Delhi assembly.