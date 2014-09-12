Home Nation

Manmohan Singh May Have Made a Mistake: Kamal Nath

The Congress leader said the former prime minister may have made a \'mistake\' in not acting despite his letter to him expressing concern over the 2G spectrum allocation process.

Published: 12th September 2014 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2014 11:17 PM   |  A+A-

Manmohan_Kamalnath_PTI
By PTI

NEW DELHI: After ex-CAG Vinod Rai attacked Manmohan Singh on 2G issue, Congress leader Kamal Nath today said the former Prime Minister may have made a "mistake" in not acting despite his letter to him expressing concern over the spectrum allocation process.

"He may have made a mistake. I would go along with you. I brought it to his notice. He did not understand the import" and he did not act, Nath said to a question whether the then Prime Minister had made a mistake.

"I was disappointed that the Prime Minister did not act.... In retrospect and hindsight, gravity and magnitude was not known. It was not known to me and the PM. It is very unfair to say that he knew everything," the former Union Minister and Singh's party colleague told a TV channel.

His remarks came even as several Congress leaders defended Singh on the 2G issue. The party too downplayed Nath's remarks and rejected the contention that the same had vindicated Rai's argument that Singh could not shirk responsibility for decisions to allocate 2G telecom spectrum and coal blocks.

         Read: Manmohan Singh Didn't Act in 2G Spectrum Allocation: Ex-CAG 

Asked if things would have been different had Manmohan Singh acted differently, Nath said "as recommended in my letter, if a group or a Cabinet Committee was set up, obviously the process would have changed. It required much more sharper and focussed attention".

"If it would not have been left to one minister alone, things would have been different," he told Times Now.

Nath said that the CAG came much later and he had written the letter earlier. "We must understand that the CAG report came much later. We did not know that." 

Nath dismissed the BJP's charge that 10 Janpath was involved and Sonia Gandhi told the Prime Minister against pursuing the matter.

"BJP is talking absolutely rubbish. Sonia Gandhi, 10 Janpath did not know what was happening...Only the department knew what was happening not the entire government," he said.

Nath wondered that the CAG "never stumbled upon my letter, which was on record".

Replying to a question, he said, "I do not believe that the Prime Minister knew all the facts. I do not think she knew large parts of the facts."

At the AICC briefing, party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi rejected the contention that Nath had vindicated Rai's charge.

"Nath has said nothing of the sort what Rai said. It's a complete distortion to compare the two...Many people write letters, raise their concerns...Rai is speaking of complicity.

Then he should have filed an FIR, become a witness...It is nothing but an exercise in self-advancement, self promotion," he said.

         Read: Rai's Remarks on PM's Role Serious: Javadekar 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp