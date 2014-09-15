HANOI: India and Vietnam Monday signed seven agreements, including one on air services and another on scouting for oil.



The seven agreements were signed in the presence of visiting Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and his Vietnamese counterpart Truong Tan Sang.



The air services agreement was between Jet Airways and Air Vietnam while OVL, the overseas arm of oil major ONGC, and Petro Vietnam inked an agreement on exploring two additional blocks off Vietnam.



The other agreements were on agriculture cooperation, cooperation in animal health, customs cooperation, and one on youth affairs and skill development.



India will also be extending a line of credit to Vietnam.



President Pranab Mukherjee is on a four-day state visit to Vietnam that began Sunday.



