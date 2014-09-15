MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief minister Prithviraj Chavan's criticism of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has not gone down well with the saffron party which today blasted the Congress leader.

After the two leaders participated in an event organised by a TV channel here on Saturday, Chavan had said that Uddhav lacked the experience to run government as he wasn't part of the Sena-BJP government which came to power in 1995.

"Chavan says Uddhav didn't have any experience. What experience did he have when he became chief minister ? Because he is finding it tough to get a safe constituency to contest the poll, his mental condition has become unstable like that of a patient in ICU," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana said here.

Also, did Chavan have the guts to ask a 'loser' like Rahul Gandhi what experience did he have to aspire for PM's post, the edit said.

What experience certificate did Rajiv Gandhi have when he landed from the plane cockpit onto the prime ministerial chair, it said.

"Chavan warmed the chief ministerial chair and it did not benefit Maharashtra," it added.