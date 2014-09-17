Lalitha Kumaramangalam Appointed New NCW Chief
NEW DELHI: Lalitha Kumaramangalam was Wednesday appointed the new chairman of the National Commission for Women (NCW).
The announcement was made by union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi at a press conference on the completion of 100 days of her ministry here.
"I am very happy to announce that the new chairman of NCW is Lalitha Kumaramangalam," she said.
Chennai-based Kumaramangalam is the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a member of the party's national executive.
"I am glad to be given an opportunity to work for the women, with the women," Kumaramangalam told IANS.