NEW DELHI: Terrorism, human trafficking, and cyber crime will top the agenda at the sixth meeting of Home and Interior Ministers of Saarc countries to be held in Kathmandu from Wednesday.

The ministerial-level meeting will be held on Friday while immigration authorities’ meeting will take place on the opening day and a Secretary-level meeting will be held on Thursday.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the Indian delegation at the conference where he is likely to raise the issues of cross-border terrorism, smuggling of drugs and fake Indian currency notes from some Saarc countries. During the three-day meet, issues such as tackling terrorism, maritime security and piracy, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, combating corruption, cyber crimes, mutual assistance in criminal matters, human trafficking are likely to be discussed.