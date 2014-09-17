NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a PIL seeking a court-monitored CBI probe into various land deals allegedly entered into by Robert Vadra’s firms stating that the alleged illegal transactions have taken place beyond the territorial jurisdiction of the HC.

“In the light of the legal position, we are of the view that the petitioner who had withdrawn a writ petition filed by him in the Supreme Court without the permission to institute a writ petition before this court cannot invoke the jurisdiction of this court in respect of the same cause of action,” it said.

The court also said the cause of action, if any, has arisen outside its territorial jurisdiction and the mere fact that Vadra is a Delhi resident and the registered offices of various authorities concerned are within local limits of the national capital will not bring the matter under its purview.

“The alleged illegal transactions into which the petitioner (Sharma) seeks investigation by the CBI have taken place in Haryana and Rajasthan, beyond the territorial jurisdiction of this court,” the court said. It said the petition has been filed purely on the basis of newspaper reports without any material to substantiate the authenticity of the contents of the said reports.