NEW DELHI: BJP national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao today met Sri Lankan External Affairs Minister Gamini Lakshman Peiris at Colombo and discussed several issues including those pertaining to the Lankan Tamils and fishermen from Tamil Nadu.



A press release here said that a wide range of topics was discussed pertaining to India-Sri Lanka relations during the meeting. Issues related to fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Tamils in Sri Lanka and the Asian political parties' meet in Colombo were discussed.



Peiris expressed confidence that the new government in India will give due attention and address with utmost priority the issues related to Sri Lanka, the release added.



Rao, who is BJP in-charge of Tamil Nadu state unit and Vijay Jolly (Global Convener of BJP's Overseas Affairs) are in Sri Lanka to attend the 8th General Assembly of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), representing the Bharatiya Janata Party at Colombo.



This will be attended by representatives of more than 360 political parties from 41 nations of Asia, the release added.