Arun Jaitley Has Lost 17 Kgs After Surgery for Diabetes

NEW DELHI: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has lost 17 kgs in the last three weeks after he underwent gastric bypass surgery for diabetes management.

61-year-old Jaitley, who has been readmitted in a hospital here for a post-surgery check up, is likely to be discharged tomorrow, said Dr Pradeep K Chowbey, Executive Vice-Chairman of Max Healthcare.



"He has lost 17 kgs in three weeks post surgery. His diabetes is also under control. His requirement of insulin and other medications has come down. His medication needs to be re-adjusted to the reduced requirement which is a positive sign," he said.



The tests on him have given normal results.



"His creatinine levels have come down from 4 to 2 which means positive improvement in kidney functioning," said Chowbey. He said Jaitley is working from the hospital today.



Earlier this month, the BJP leader had undergone an elective laproscopic procedure for diabetes management and was discharged on September 10.