CHENNAI: Accusing the BJP of "marketing" the achievements of the previous UPA regime as its own, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge today said they cannot fool the people all the time.

"One can fool all people some time, some people all time, but one cannot fool all the people all the time," he said referring to what he called "repackaging" of several UPA schemes by the BJP.

The Jan Dhan Yojana, FDI in insurance and defence were all formulated by the UPA. "We did not believe in marketing and this has been unfairly used against us by the BJP," he said.

He was addressing party workers here at a function in which the statues of freedom fighter Satyamurthi and former Chief Minister Kamaraj who was also a noted freedom fighter were unveiled.

The only thing the new government did in the last 120 days was "inaugurating" various development projects initiated by the Congress, he alleged. Be it the high speed rail, Mars Orbiter Mission, induction of INS Vikramaditya, commissioning of INS Kolkata, food park in Karnataka, Katra and North east rail link, or freight corridors, ground work for all of these was done by the UPA, he maintained.

"But it is being sold as achievements of the BJP Government," Kharge said.

Accusing the BJP for stalling reform initiatives like the Goods and Services Tax, FDI in defence and insurance while it was in opposition, he said the Saffron party projected such Congress initiatives as "dangerous" then. "What are they doing now.,the very same thing what they opposed."

The revival in GDP growth rate of 5.7 per cent (April-June when UPA was in power) was due to Congress's economic policies which is "marketed" as BJP's achievements.

Defending Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said "we are all responsible for the recent (Lok Sabha) electoral setback and it is meaningless to accuse anybody for this failure."

Seeking to enthuse party workers, he said the party could bounce back through hard work right from the grass roots level and cited 1980 polls when Congress made a dramatic come back after a crushing defeat at the hands of Janata combine in 1977 just after the infamous emergency regime.

"I am sure under Soniaji and Rahulji's leadership we can bounce back let there be no doubt," Chandy said.

Stressing that a new strategy should be chalked out to win the mandate of the Tamil Nadu people, he said he was aware that the Congress was "swimming against the tide," in Tamil Nadu.

"The Kamaraj era is over and now we are lagging behind for various reasons." Kerala always wanted better and cordial relations with Tamil Nadu and "we will always work for that," he noted.

Earlier, he unveiled the statue of Kamaraj.

Kharge unveiled the statue of Satyamurthy at the sprawling Tamil Nadu Congress headquarters here.