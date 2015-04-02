KOLKATA: In an unprecedented move, the Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal on Wednesday banned the entry of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Praveen Togadia expressing apprehensions about “breach of communal harmony”.

A notification issued by the state Home Department stated, “Praveen Togadia should not be allowed to enter the state as it might disrupt the secular and social fabric of the state. He should not be allowed to hold any closed-door meetings, public meetings or rallies, as it might breach communal harmony and lead to communal tension .”

Though the notification did not mention anything about arresting him if he tried to enter the state, all District Magistrates, SPs and Police Commissioners have been directed to take necessary action to prevent Togadia from entering the state, which in effect means that he would be placed under arrest.

West Bengal is the third state to bar Togadia after from its territory after Assam and Karnataka banned his entry. Togadia is expected to address a meeting on Sunday in North Dinajpur in North Bengal. A senior police official said, “All security posts at airports, railway stations and road entry points to West Bengal have been alerted. If he tries to enter the state he will certainly be arrested as the government has banned all his programmes.”

Though the VHP is not a banned organisation, the TMC Government felt Togadia’s presence near a ‘ghar wapsi’ programme organised by VHP during which some Christian tribals were “reconverted” to Hinduism in Birbhum district in January by the VHP might lead to communal tension ahead of the polls to 92 Municipalities scheduled to be held this month.

The Opposition parties gave a mixed reaction but condemned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in their own way. BJP Lok Sabha MP S S Ahluwalia asked, “Can she snatch away the freedom of speech of any person which is guaranteed by the Constitution? How can she impose a ban violating the very Constitution by which she often swears and ban a person from airing his views?”

“During the 2014 LS poll campaign she had said that she would tie a rope around Narendra Modi’s waist and put him behind bars. She had said it to appease a particular community and she is indulging in politics of appeasement before Municipal polls,” he alleged.

CPM Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Salim wondered, “Will she arrest Togadia? Why has the situation in the state deteriorated to such an extent? Both Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists are operating here and resorting to religious conversions but what action has she taken? Mamata has always used communal forces to win elections.”