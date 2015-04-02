NEW DELHI: Twin emotions of relief and disappointment rocked India's evacuation plans from war-ravaged Yemen on Wednesday.

While 350 Indians, rescued from Aden, left for India on two separate Indian air force planes on Wednesday, there were frustration in capital Sana’a, where several stranded citizens were called to the airport for a special flight, but had to go back after no permission was given to Air India to enter Yemeni airspace.

First, the good news. After a journey of about eight hours over the Gulf of Aden, INS Sumitra with 348 Indian national from Aden, docked at Djibouti port at 9 a.m. local time. The minister of state for external affairs General (retired) V K Singh was one of the first ones to come aboard the warship, to be greeted with loud claps from the relieved evacuees.

Singh gave reassurance that they have finally reached safety, pointing out that the Indian government was going at great lengths to execute the evacuation process.

After a day of sorting out immigration issues since several did not have passports, the first flight of Globemaster C-17 left for Kochi at about 6.15p.m. with 168 onboard. It reached Kochi on time at about 1.47 a.m.

It was not surprising that Kerala was the first port of destination since the state accounted for over two-third of the 348 rescued Aden Indians. While 206 were from Kerala, Tamil Nadu came second with 40. There were also 15 from Karnataka and another 13 from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana each.

According to sources, there are still some Indians left in Aden, but they had not turned up at the port during boarding time. “Many have married local nationals. Maybe, they are thinking of riding out the storm,” said a source.

After several hours, the second C-17 left for Mumbai with the rest of the Aden Indians on Wednesday night. “Last call from Outpost Commander (@Gen_VKSingh ) to Mission Control(@SushmaSwaraj) : 191 depart Djibouti 4 Mumbai. ETA 0315 hrs,” announced MEA spokesperson Syed Akbaruddin on his twitter account. Both flights were personally seen off by General V K Singh. The second plane reached Mumbai at 3.24 a.m.

After Aden, INS Sumitra left Djibouti for Hudaidah port, where there are around 300-400 Indians. It will reach the port by forenoon, as per the defence ministry spokesperson.

Hudaidah could also be the exit point for 3100-odd Indians in Sana’a, if the Saudi persist in not giving clearance for operating special flights.

Late on Wednesday night, Swaraj tweeted, “If no clearance received, we will evacuate you by ship reaching Hodeidah port on 4th midnight”. The minister's tweet revealed that one of the passenger ferries that left Kochi on Monday will be going straight for Hudaidah - instead of Djibouti.

She also added that the two Air India planes which were earlier stationed in Oman have been moved to Djibouti, which is only a half-an-hour flight from Sana’a.

Swaraj was replying to call for help on twitter from Mustafa Loka, an Indian who was travelling to Yemen on a religious pilgrimage with a group of 125 Bohra muslims.

This is the same route that Pakistan had used to ferry 600 of its citizens on 15 buses from Sana’a to Hudaidah last week. But, this would be the last resort, as land routes to the ports are risky, with coalition forces pounding away at Houthi rebel factions for the sixth consecutive day.

A road trip at this juncture fills Krishnan PK, a long-term resident of Yemen who himself came by Taiz to Sana'a to catch special flight on Tuesday, with horror. "It will be very unsafe. A group of foreigners moving together will help Houthis to use them as human shield against air strike," said Krishnan.

For Loka and others in his group, waiting for three more nights of continuous nighttime airstrikes, brings them to the end of their tether.

Especially, since their hopes had been dashed on Wednesday for an early escape. “It was really horrible day for us. We rushed to the airport after getting call from embassy about a flight at 9.30 a.m. But, we waited for four hours and had to return dejected,” he said.

Similarly, TPV Suresh reached airport by 9.30 am, but could not find his name on the 380 shortlisted passengers. “I made a call as I and my friend were among the first to be registered with embassy. I went personally to the embassy and found my name on the list and got a boarding pass,” he said.

There was one more false alarm when the shortlisted passengers were told that the cancelled flight could be on its way, but finally all of them left the airport by 2 p.m.

“I also feel that there was some regional partiality. Most of the Indians here are from Kerala, but only 10 percent on the passenger list were from South India,” he told Express, agitatedly.

Meanwhile, the Saudis have not given any permission even for humanitarian flights to Sana’a, with Red Cross waiting to send medical supplies to the Yemeni capital.

So far, it has been a quiet Thursday morning for Indians in Sana'a, as they wait beside their phones to await communication from the embassy. "We have not heard anything so far," said one of the stranded Indians.

Incidentally, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Wednesday that India had agreed to help evacuate its citizens. But, sources here point out that Delhi’s first priority would be its own Indian nationals.