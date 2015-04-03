NEW DELHI: The AAP Government here has written to the Union Urban Development Ministry to cancel the lease of 18 plots, which were allotted to private firms for building hospitals some 15 to 44 years ago, where no construction had taken place yet.

Arvind Kejriwal Government has asked the ministry to return the land -- estimated to be around 50 acres -- back to the city administration for construction of hospitals and dispensaries.

According to a government official, state Health and PWD Minister Satyendra Jain had recently written to Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu, urging him to revoke the lease of about 18 plots that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had allotted to private firms for construction of hospitals. “These plots were given to the private utilities some 15-44 years ago,” he pointed out.

And the private firms were to use the land for construction of hospitals within three years of the (land) allotment, the official added. “But, no construction has been done till date on any of these 18 sites,” he said.

Jain in his letter had noted that the DDA was supposed to cancel the lease, if construction activities were not carried out within the stipulated period. He has requested Venkaiah to hand over the land to the state government for construction of hospitals and dispensaries.

Delhi government, the official said, had earlier sent two letters to the DDA in this regard but in vain. Pointing out that the issue was a “clear case of land-hoarding,” he said the land was allotted in prime localities of the national capital to “non serious” entities.

“They are waiting to sell the land. Citizens of the city are deprived of the health facilities they deserve,” he added.