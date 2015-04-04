Another MP Joins Tobacco Debate

Express News Service By

GUWAHATI: After BJP MPs Shyama Charan Gupta and Dilip Gandhi, another BJP MP Ram Prasad Sarmah has claimed that there is no proof as yet to link cigarette smoking to cancer.

“I won’t take his name but I had a lawyer-friend, who died a natural death at the age of 86. He used to smoke 60 cigarettes a day and drink a bottle of liquor,” the MP from Assam’s Tezpur told reporters on Friday.

“I personally know another lawyer, who smokes 40 cigarettes a day. He is 75 but has not suffered from the disease as yet,” Sarmah says.

To further buttress his point, Sarmah said he was a heavy smoker while in college. Not only that, the MP said he used to take other intoxicants as well but despite that he was quite fit and fine. “I used to smoke cigarettes and take a whole lot of other things. But by God’s grace, I don’t have cancer. I have many friends, who are chain smokers but none of them is a cancer patient,” he contended.

Curiously, Sarmah is a member of the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation that is looking into the rules regarding the sale of tobacco in the country.