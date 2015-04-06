NEW DELHI: Sensitive government buildings and institutions in the national capital have been put on high alert following intelligence inputs about possible terror strikes by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which was responsible for the “fidayeen” attack of December 13, 2001, on Parliament, in Delhi.

According to the Central Intelligence agencies, Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists could launch terror attacks similar to the Samba fidayeen strike in the national capital.

“Sensitive government buildings and institutions have been put on high alert,” an official said.

Last month, two fidayeen terrorists had attacked an Army camp on Jammu-Pathankot highway in Samba.

According to sources, Jaish-e-Mohammed had been recruiting youths in Pak-occupied Kashmir to carry out fidayeen attacks on Indian establishments. Over the past few years, Jaish-e-Mohammed had made several bids to attack camps of security forces and Army convoys. Jaish-e-Mohammed was launched in 2000 by Maulana Masood Azhar, after he was released in IC 814 hostage swap deal by the Indian Government on December 31, 1999.

Aided by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Jaish-e-Mohammed is said to have links with other terrorist groups such as Sipah-e-Sahaba of Pakistan, Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Sources said Jaish-e-Mohammed was getting support from India chief of Al-Qaeda Aasim Umar to recruit and train fidayeen terrorists for operations in the country.

According to the intelligence sources, both Jaish-e-Mohammed and LeT terrorists are provided cover by the ISI and they are deployed close to the International Border and LoC.

In September last, security forces had killed three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists -- Altaf Ahmad, Farooq Ahmad and Showkat Ahmad -- in Pulwama.

Since last year, the intelligence agencies have been warning of increased activities of Azhar, who is said to be protected by the ISI in a safe house in North Waziristan. According to sources, the ISI is still extending financial assistance to Jaish-e-Mohammed for India operations.

Despite Pakistani establishment rhetoric on eliminating all the terrorists, Azhar, his close associate Syed Salahuddin and Jamatud Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed are enjoying a free run in that country.