NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government was working tirelessly to realise the dream of a healthy India where each citizen has access to affordable healthcare facilities.



Modi said: "On World Health Day, I pray that all of you remain in the best of health and at the same time inspire others to lead a healthy life."



He said in a statement that the theme for this year - food safety - was an "essential pre-condition for good health and we all must focus on it".



"The government is working tirelessly to realise the dream of a healthy India where every citizen has access to proper and affordable healthcare," he said.