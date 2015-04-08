MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Wednesday moved a notice of privilege motion in the state assembly demanding an apology from celebrity writer Shobhaa De, claiming she has insulted Maharashtra.

The notice was moved by Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik, who accused De of "insulting the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) and the people of the state" by her comments criticising the government's decision to give compulsory prime time slots in multiplexes for Marathi movies.



He told media persons that he moved a notice of privilege motion against the writer, seeking an apology from her.



In response, De on Wednesday tweeted: "Now a privilege motion demanding an apology from me? Come on! I am a proud Maharashtrian and love Marathi films. Always have. Always will!"



The Sena's reaction came after De's strong criticism of Fadnavis on Tuesday over a plan directing multiplexes in the state to compulsorily show Marathi movies during the 6-9 p.m. prime time.



"No more pop corn at multiplexes in Mumbai? Dahi missal and vada pav only. To go better with the Marathi movies at prime time," De tweeted.



The writer posted a series of tweets on Tuesday night.



One of them said: "Devendra Fadnavis is at it again!!! From beef to movies. This is not the Maharashtra we all love! Nako! Nako! Yeh sab roko! I love Marathi movies. Let me decide when and where to watch them, Devendra Fadnavis. This is nothing but Dadagiri."



She posted another tweet: "Bollywood divided over compulsory prime time screening of Marathi films in multiplexes."



Activist, media person and television personality Nikhil Wagle came to De's support, saying the privilege motion against her was a "joke".



"Privilege motion against Shobhaa De is a joke. She has every right to criticise the government decision to block prime slot for Marathi films," Wagle said on Wednesday.