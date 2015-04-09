MUZAFFARNAGAR: A 23-year-old was allegedly gangraped by four armed youths who tied her husband to a tree after forcibly stopping the couple who were travelling on a motorcycle with their five-month-old child.

The incident occurred last night when the victim along with her husband and child was returning from Saharanpur to Shamli district, Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Nitin Tiwari said.

Four youths came in a car and intercepted their motorcycle. They dragged the woman to a garden and raped her after tying her husband with a tree. They also looted cash from the couple, he said.

Efforts are on to identify and arrest the attackers who fled after the incident, added Tiwari.