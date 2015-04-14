NEW DELHI: During the first ever trip by a Foreign Minister of North Korea to India, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj conveyed to her visiting counterpart Ri Sun Yong that a peaceful Korean peninsula was essential for India’s ‘Act East’ policy, even as Pyonyang sought more humanitarian assistance from New Delhi.

Ri told the Indian side on Monday that he was in India with special instructions. “He said that his supreme leader had instructed him to visit and establish good relations with the Indian establishment,” said a source. A press release issued after the meeting described it being held in a “frank and friendly atmosphere”, where India’s “security concerns” came up for discussion. This was in reference to North Korea’s long-term collaboration with Pakistan to develop latter’s nuclear programme.

As per the official note, Swaraj “conveyed to her Korean counterpart the significance of peace and stability in the Korean peninsula for India’s Act East policy”. North Korea indulges in periodic sabre-rattling with missile tests, with the latest ire of Pyongyang being provoked over South Korean-US military exercises.

India’s possition on the North Korea nuclear issue was reflected in the India-US joint statement released during President Barack Obama’s visit in January. It said that India and US leaders expressed concern at North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic programs, including uranium enrichment facility and urged Pyongyang to fulfil its international obligations. Incidentally, Defence minister Manohar Parrikar is on his way to Seoul for talks with his counterpart. Prime Minister Modi will also be going to South Korea, as part of his three-nation tour in May along with China and Mongolia.

Expressing appreciation for assistance given so far, Foreign Minister Ri also sought additional assistance, which Swaraj agreed to “consider positively”. Ri also invited Swaraj to visit Pyongyang.

Earlier in the day, Ri also called on Vice President Hamid Ansari.