MUMBAI: Tremors triggered by a massive earthquake with its epicentre in Nepal today were felt at many places spanning Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh; causing panic among people though no casualties or loss to property was reported.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis instructed state officials to keep a tab on pilgrims and trekkers who had gone to the Himalayan state and make efforts to bring them back.

In Gujarat, mild tremors were felt in Ahmedabad and Vadodara in Central region and Surat in southern region, besides in Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Mehsana and Patan districts which created panic among the people forcing them to rush out of their houses and offices.

Director of Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar, B K Rastogi said the tremors caused people in the multi-storey buildings to rush out to streets.

State relief commissioner D N Pandey said around six tourists from Gujarat are stranded in Nepal and efforts are on to bring them back home.

He said information regarding the tourists can be found on help-line numbers 079-23251900, 23251902, 23251908 of the disaster management control room.

In Maharashtra, aftershocks were felt at many places with Fadnavis instructing officials to keep in touch with tourists from the state in Nepal.

"I have instructed the State Disaster Management team to be prepared for rescue operations at any location in Nepal and India, if required," Fadnavis tweeted.

The tremors were also felt in some parts of central Nagpur.

At least 50 tourists from Nashik and surrounding areas are reportedly stranded in Nepal but are safe.

"A total of 250 tourists had gone to Nepal through our travel company. While one of the three buses carrying passengers passed Kathmandu without any problem, other two were stopped by authorities there," said Brijmohan Choudhari, Director of Nashik-based Choudhari Yatra Company.

In Madhya Pradesh, jolts were experienced at Bhopal, Gwalior, Mandla, Hoshangabad, Sidhi, Indore, Chhindwara and Shahdol among other districts, according to Met Department officials.

In Bhopal, shoppers and staffers in State secretariat and other offices ran out to streets for safety after experiencing the tremors for a few seconds around 11.45 AM, while in Indore, residents of multi-storeyed buildings came out on the streets.

Mild tremors measuring 5 on Richter Scale were felt in Raipur, Bilaspur, Sarguja and Bastar regions of Chhattisgarh at 11:41 AM.

M L Sahu, Director of Meteorological Centre in Raipur district said no damage to property or loss of human life was reported.

The tremors were also felt in north coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to Cyclone Warning Centre here, the tremors were felt for a few seconds between 11.30 am and 12.00 noon in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and East Godavari district.