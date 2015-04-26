Home Nation

Two From J&K Killed, 3 Missing in Nepal

According to some estimates, about 2000 Kashmiris, mostly associated with handicrafts, are working in Nepal.

nepal-earthquake-million-affected-debris-PTI

Collapsed buildings are seen at the Durbar Square following a poweful earthquake in Kathmandu | PTI

SRINAGAR: Two persons from Jammu and Kashmir were killed and three others are missing after 7.9 tremor hit Nepal yesterday and caused large scale devastation in the Himalayan country.

An official said bodies 65-year-old Sujaan Singh and his elder son Parminder Singh, 30, residents of Simbal Camp village in Miran Sahib area on Jammu was recovered from the debris in Nepal.

 “65-year-old duo were running a “dhaba” in Nepal and gone missing after the earthquake yesterday. Their bodies were recovered from the debris today and the family has been informed about it,” an official said.

According to relatives of the deceased, the duo was  running the food business in Nepal since past over three decades.

The duo, according to relatives, was scheduled to return next month to attend wedding of one of their relatives.

Their family members and relatives have urged the central government to facilitate return of their bodies to their native place for last rites.

Police has established a telephone helpline has been established in Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar for all those people whose relatives or friends are in Nepal and are worried about their welfare because of earthquake there.

“PCR will be in communication with Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to get to know the whereabouts of all those citizens of J&K who are in Nepal. All concerned are requested to call up following helpline numbers for help,” a police spokesman said.

He said out of 28 persons from Kashmir reported missing since yesterday in Nepal, PCR Kashmir has been able to trace 25 out of them.

“They have been made to contact their families back home,” he said adding police is making efforts to trace out the remaining three missing persons.

Two of the Kashmiris are said to have been injured in the earthquake.

A relative of 35-year-old Aamir Hassan of North Kashmir's Baramulla district said they are unable to communicate with Hassan since yesterday.

“He had gone to spend vacations in Kathmandu and  we have not been able to contact him since the earthquake hit Nepal yesterday,” he said adding the family is making frantic calls to locate him.

Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed has directed Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir and Jammu to remain in touch with the concerned agencies and ascertain the safety of the citizens of J&K in Nepal.

