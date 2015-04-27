NEW DELHI: Seven tourists from Assam are feared dead in the massive earthquake that struck Nepal, claiming more than 3600 lives so far.

"We have news that seven tourists from Assam have died. We are trying to get detailed information about the victims," Union Minister of State for Sports Sarbananda Sonowal told PTI here.

Inspector General of Assam Police Hiren Nath, who is coordinating efforts to evacuate Assamese tourists stranded in Nepal, too confirmed that the state government had received such a report about the death of Assamese tourists.

"We are also having the same information," he said over phone from Guwahati.

Sonowal, who hails from Assam, said he was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to get further information about the reported death of the seven tourists and others from the state stranded there.

"We are also taking steps to bring back all stranded tourists from Assam," he said.

In a statement, Nepalese police today said the death toll had risen to 3,617 people. The figure does not include 22 people killed in avalanche on Mount Everest.

Nepalese Home ministry's national disaster management division said more than 6,830 people were injured.

1,053 people have been reported killed in the Kathmandu Valley alone and 875 in Sindhupalchowk, it said.