VHP Offers to Reconstruct Temples Damaged in Nepal Earthquake

Online Desk By

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) today said it would offer all-embracing support to Nepal to rebuild houses and temples that have been trampled by the distressing earthquake.

The VHP also said that it would bring the orphans from Nepal to India to provide them education at its educational institutes spread across the country.

‘VHP has 150 residential schools, 50 orphanages in India. We will provide boarding and education to Nepali kids, who lost their parents in the earthquake’ VHP International Working President Pravin Togadia said.