NEW DELHI: An alumni group of St Stephen's college today wrote to the UGC questioning the veracity of principal Valson Thampu's statement that the commission has expressed solidarity with him.

Against the backdrop of the St Stephen's molestation row, Thampu had last week met senior University Grants Commission (UGC) officials and hailed their "support" for the institute.

The Old Stephanians Association, which is not a recognised body of the college, said in its letter to the UGC that Tahmpu in his posts on social network websites "has expressed that he has the full support of the UGC and even refers to comments by a lady official of the UGC."

It said such statements by the college principal affect the image of the UGC.

It urged the UGC to take action against Thampu if his statements were found untrue.