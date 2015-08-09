KOLKATA: A Kolkata Police sub-inspector and a constable were badly injured after two persons on a motorcycle allegedly beat them up following an altercation over checking of documents, police said today.

The accused duo Avijit Singh and Amit Das were later arrested, they said adding Jadavpur Station SI Arindam Pandey and constable Ravi Singh were hospitalised with several injuries.

The incident happened at around 12.45 AM when Pandey stopped the duo riding on a bike at Lalka crossing for not wearing helmets, the police said.

When asked to show their papers, the duo sped off with Pandey and Singh on their their tails in their service bike, they said.

When the police bike almost caught hold of them, Das allegedly kicked its front bumper and Pandey and Singh fell down, they added.

"Instead of fleeing, the duo got down from their bike and started beating Pandey. Singh, who was badly hurt on his legs during the fall, tried to stop them from beating the sub-inspector," the police said.

Other police personnel posted at the place and local residents rushed to their rescue and nabbed the duo, who were later arrested.