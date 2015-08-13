Panel for CAG Audit of MGNREGA

Noting several discrepancies like issuance of MGNREGA fake job cards, inclusion of fictitious names and illegal possession of job cards by influential people, including the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj institutions, the Standing Committee on Rural Development, headed by AIADMK leader P Venugopal, on Wednesday called for audit under supervision of the CAG.

I&B Min Move to Counter Paid News

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is pushing for a comprehensive mechanism to check the menace of paid news. The ministry had sought the opinion of the Law Ministry to examine the issues related to amending The Representation of People Act and the Press Council Act. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore said in a statement in the Lok Sabha that on the basis of the examination by the Law Ministry, the issues would be considered further.

Irked by remark, sonia troops well

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi rushed to the Well of the House after BJP MP from Aligarh, Satish Gautam made a comment about black money belonging to her. As some of the BJP MPs were interjecting and passing comments, Sonia reacted to one comment where Gautam referred to some black money belonging to her family. As she rushed to the Well of the house, other Congress MPs followed her. Sonia was seen angrily gesturing to the Speaker to take action. She had to be calmed down by her son Rahul Gandhi.