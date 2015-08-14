CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government today said it would take legal action against those who torched a state-run liquor outlet in the city, injuring an employee.

Chief Minister Jayalalithaa expressed regret over the attack on the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlet and said she had directed police to take legal action against the attackers.

"I have issued orders to take legal action against the persons who indulged in such a cruel act", she said in a statement.

She also directed the Chennai district administration to ensure proper treatment be given to the employee, Palanivel, who has been hospitalised.

Wishing him speedy recovery, Jayalalithaa said an amount of Rs 50,000 would be sanctioned to him from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Three men were arrested yesterday for allegedly torching the state-run liquor outlet in T Nagar area, partially gutting it.

The trio, under the pretext of buying liquor, had set afire to a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) outlet. The salesman Palanivel had sustained burn injuries.

The attack came against the backdrop of sustained protests against liquor shops and some previous attacks on liquor outlets in some parts of Tamil Nadu.

While DMK and BJP staged state-wide protests early this week, the main opposition party DMDK, led by its founder Vijaykant, held a similar protest yesterday on the same issue.