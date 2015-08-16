NEW DELHI: During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thumped his chest and the lectern in front of him to declare that in the last 15 months there was not a single allegation of corruption against his government.

“I will undergo every julm (wrong doing) and fight hindrances, but will work to ensure a corruption-free India,” said Modi aggressively.

He dwelt at length on corruption, which he termed as termite that has been feeding for the last 60 years. He said “some people love to spread pessimism” but informed that about Rs 6,500 crore of undeclared money has been disclosed during the compliance window provided by his government.

In an oblique reference to the Congress leadership he said, “There is a lot of talk in our country about corruption. It is like a sick person giving suggestions on how to stay healthy, there are people who are themselves corrupt but give suggestions on how to deal with corruption.”

He highlighted the coal auctions, spectrum and FM radio licence sale and said it led to huge revenue which would be used for the poor. He said in the last year, the CBI had registered 1,800 cases of corruption, compared to 800 the year before.

The Prime Minister added that important steps had been taken in the drive against black money, and the outflow of unaccounted income to foreign shores had been curbed. Referring to the 2022 deadline, when India would turn 75, Modi said every house would have access to basic services.